Austria to lift lockdown for unvaccinated residents

BERLIN (AP) — Austria will end its lockdown for unvaccinated residents next Monday — one day before a COVID-19 vaccine mandate takes effect in the country. Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer tweeted Wednesday that the measure, which was introduced in November, was no longer needed because there was no threat of intensive care capacities at hospitals being overstretched. Next Tuesday, a COVID-19 vaccine mandate for adults — the first of its kind in Europe — will take effect in the small Alpine country with maximum potential fines of up to 3,600 euros ($4,061) for people who don’t comply after a series of reminders.