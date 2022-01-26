Skip to Content
Australia navy ship with infected crew offloads aid to Tonga

By ROD McGUIRK
Associated Press

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — The Australian navy’s largest ship has docked at disaster-stricken Tonga and was allowed by local authorities to unload humanitarian supplies despite crew members being infected with COVID-19. Nearly two dozen sailors aboard the HMAS Adelaide were reported infected, raising fears the mercy mission could bring coronavirus to the small archipelago devasted by an undersea volcanic eruption and a tsunami. Tonga has reported just a single case of COVID-19 since the pandemic began and has avoided any outbreaks. Authorities worry that accepting international aid could usher in a bigger disaster than the huge eruption. The tsunami has claimed three lives. All international aid is to be delivered without local contact.

