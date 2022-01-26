Auschwitz museum launches program to fight indifference

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — The Auschwitz-Birkenau state museum is launching a new foundation that will distribute grants globally to groups that come up with innovative ways to fight indifference to hatred and discrimination. The Auschwitz Pledge Foundation was announced on Wednesday, on the eve of the 77th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau by Soviet forces in 1945. The goal is to support projects that fight indifference, based on the idea that indifference to hatred in societies can lead to violence, and even to genocide. The foundation’s general director said Auschwitz survivors have often said that one of the worst experiences they had was the indifference of bystanders. He said, “it’s what allows horrible things to happen.”