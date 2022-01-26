At least 3 judges eyed as Biden mulls Supreme Court pick

By COLLEEN LONG, ZEKE MILLER, MICHAEL BALSAMO and JESSICA GRESKO

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden is eyeing at least three judges for an expected vacancy on the Supreme Court. Each of them would fulfill his campaign pledge to nominate the first Black woman to the nation’s highest court. That’s according to aides and allies. Biden and Justice Stephen Breyer are expected to hold an event at the White House on Thursday to formally announce Breyer’s plans to retire. Early discussions about a successor are focusing on U.S. Circuit Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, U.S. District Judge J. Michelle Childs and California Supreme Court Justice Leondra Kruger.