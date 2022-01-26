As world marks Holocaust, some survivors in Israel struggle

By ILAN BEN ZION and ISAAC SCHARF

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Several dozen impoverished elderly Israelis, among them Holocaust survivors, received food donations from a charity ahead of International Holocaust Remembrance Day. Thursday marks the 77th anniversary of the liberation of the Nazi’s Auschwitz-Birkenau death camp in Poland. The average age of Israel’s 165,800 remaining Holocaust survivors is eight years more than that, according to Israeli government figures published this week. One in three live below the poverty line, a group representing survivors says. Many survivors receive financial assistance from the Israeli government, but for many, it’s not enough.