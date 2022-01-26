Another journalist attacked in Mexico; 3 killed this month

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Another journalist has been attacked in Mexico, where three have been killed so far this month. The human rights office of the southern state of Oaxaca confirmed Wednesday that armed assailants opened fire on a car carrying Jose Ignacio Santiago. The office said it had spoken with Santiago and that he survived the attack unharmed, but offered no further details. Local media reported that Santiago had bodyguards provided under a government program to protect threatened journalists. They said those body guards helped Santiago repel and escape the attack. Santiago is the director of an online news site that frequently reports on crime.