9 Senegal soldiers missing in Gambia after clash with rebels

By BABACAR DIONE

Associated Press

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — Senegal’s army says nine soldiers from the mission of the Economic Community of West African States serving in Gambia are missing following clashes with rebels from the Movement of Democratic Forces of Casamance. The clash between the army and the rebels took place south of Bwiam in Gambia. The army said it occurred as part of its actions to secure and fight against illicit trafficking, in particular the criminal exploitation of timber on the border with Gambia. The missing soldiers are likely being held by the rebels, and operations are continuing to find them and secure the area. The rebels in Casamance have been calling for the independence of the region in southern Senegal for more than 40 years.