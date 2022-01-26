12-year-old allegedly attacked in Tuscany for being Jewish

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities in Tuscany are investigating an alleged anti-Semitic attack on a 12-year-old boy who was hit on the head, kicked and insulted by other teenagers in a park near his home. The boy’s parents reported the weekend attack, in the town of Campiglia Marittima near Livorno, on Tuesday, according a statement from town officials. Florence daily The Nation reported that the assailants told the boy: “You need to be quiet because you are Jewish,” and used other demeaning and insulting language. They also said “you should die in the oven,” a reference to Nazi death camps where Jews were murdered and their remains burned. The boy’s father told the paper that nobody intervened to help his son.