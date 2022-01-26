Skip to Content
AP National News
By
Published 5:19 AM

12-year-old allegedly attacked in Tuscany for being Jewish

KION

MILAN (AP) — Italian authorities in Tuscany are investigating an alleged anti-Semitic attack on a 12-year-old boy who was hit on the head, kicked and insulted by other teenagers in a park near his home. The boy’s parents reported the weekend attack, in the town of Campiglia Marittima near Livorno, on Tuesday, according a statement from town officials. Florence daily The Nation reported that the assailants told the boy: “You need to be quiet because you are Jewish,” and used other demeaning and insulting language. They also said “you should die in the oven,” a reference to Nazi death camps where Jews were murdered and their remains burned. The boy’s father told the paper that nobody intervened to help his son. 

AP National News

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content