World Bank blames Lebanon’s rulers for economic meltdown

BEIRUT (AP) — The World Bank says Lebanon’s political class is to blame for the country’s economic collapse, warning that the meltdown threatens Beirut’s long-term stability. The bank’s Lebanon Economic Monitor on Tuesday released an analysis saying Lebanon’s gross domestic product plummeted from close to $52 billion in 2019 to a projected $21.8 billion in 2021. That’s a more than 58% contraction, the highest of a list of 193 countries. Lebanon’s economic crisis is rooted in decades of corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political class. The article’s title is “The Great Denial.”

