WHO chief makes case for 2nd term as Ethiopia criticizes him

By JAMEY KEATEN

Associated Press

GENEVA (AP) — World Health Organization chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has laid out more plans to fight the virus and other priorities as he pitched his case for a new five-year term. That came as he has faced criticism from Ethiopia — the government of his own country — over his comments about the embattled Tigray region. Tedros is running unopposed for a second five-year term and he is all but certain to win at the WHO’s annual assembly in May. He has criticized Ethiopia’s blockade of international humanitarian aid to Tigray.