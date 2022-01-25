Skip to Content
Vatican cardinal complains prosecutors asked about sex life

By NICOLE WINFIELD
Associated Press

VATICAN CITY (AP) — The lone cardinal indicted in the Vatican’s big fraud and embezzlement trial is complaining that the pope’s prosecutors offended his dignity by suggesting he was having sex with a co-defendant. Cardinal Angelo Becciu, a onetime high-ranking official in the Vatican secretary of state, is the only defendant who has attended all hearings of the trial. But on Tuesday Becciu stayed home and wrote a letter to the court saying he didn’t want to be present while his lawyers objected to a 2020 interrogation by prosecutors about his relationship with co-defendant Cecilia Marogna. The objection was the latest made by the defense about the behavior of the pope’s prosecutors during their investigation, which began in 2019.

