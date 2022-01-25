US approves major arms sale to Egypt despite rights concerns

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration has approved a massive $2.5 billion arms sale to Egypt despite ongoing concerns over human rights. The sale was announced Tuesday just hours after congressional Democrats urged the administration not to release a much smaller package of military assistance that had been put on hold last year pending the Egyptian government meeting rights-related conditions. The State Department said the sale was unrelated to $130 million in foreign military financing that was frozen in September. But the size of Tuesday’s sale is likely to draw criticism from lawmakers who are demanding the administration make good on pledges to tie arms transfers to countries meeting minimal human rights standards.