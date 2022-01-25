UN chief decries antisemitism, urges stand against hatred

By EDITH M. LEDERER

Associated Press

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is decrying the resurgence of antisemitism and urging people around the world to “stand firm against hate and bigotry anywhere and everywhere.” At a service Tuesday night commemorating victims of the Nazi Holocaust, Secretary-General Antonio Guterres pointed to the hostage-taking at a Texas synagogue last week. He said he was alarmed to learn recently that barely half of adults worldwide have heard of the Holocaust, which saw the murder of 6 million Jews and millions of others during World War II. He said the lack of knowledge among younger generations “is worse still.” Guterres said: “Our response to ignorance must be education.”