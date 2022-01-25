Ugandan officials rearrest writer after court gives him bail

By RODNEY MUHUMUZA

Associated Press

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A prominent Ugandan author jailed for nearly a month was freed on bail but then was quickly rearrested by authorities. Defense lawyer Eron Kiiza said it is not known where writer Kakwenza Rukirabashaija is being held. Rukirabashaija, a writer of satirical fiction, won bail earlier on Tuesday following a court session in which he appeared before a magistrate via video conference. He was ordered not to publicly discuss details of his detention as a condition of his bail. But it appears security officials then removed him from the maximum-security prison where he was being held.