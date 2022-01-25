Thai PM arrives in Saudi Arabia over diamond heist dispute

By ISABEL DEBRE

Associated Press

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Thailand’s prime minister has landed in Riyadh to soothe relations that soured three decades ago after a sensational jewelry heist. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha arrived in Saudia Arabia on Tuesday to signal an effort to bury the hatchet between nations. The meeting comes after Saudi Arabia downgraded its diplomatic ties with Thailand over the 1989 theft, known as the Blue Diamond affair. A Thai janitor’s theft of an estimated $20 million worth of gems and jewelry from a Saudi prince’s palace caused a scandal that wrecked relations between the countries.