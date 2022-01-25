Syrian Kurdish forces free hostages amid IS prison attack

By SARAH EL DEEB

Associated Press

BEIRUT (AP) — U.S.-backed Kurdish-led forces say they have freed nine of their troops held hostage by Islamic State militants leading an assault on one of the largest detention facilities in northeastern Syria. Their statement came Tuesday. After breaking into the prison late Thursday, IS militants were joined by others rioting inside the facility that houses over 3,000 inmates, including hundreds of minors. They took hostages from among the prison staff and have since been holed up in the northern wing at one end of the facility. The clashes with the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces have killed dozens from both sides.