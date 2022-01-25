SAT going digital in shifting college admissions landscape

By CAROLYN THOMPSON

Associated Press

The administrators of the SAT say the exam will move from paper and pencil to a digital format. They say the shift will boost the test’s relevancy in an increasingly test-optional college admissions landscape. Test-takers will be able to use their own laptops. But they will still have to take the test at a monitored site or in school. The format change is scheduled to roll out internationally next year and in the U.S. in 2024. More colleges are letting students decide whether to include test scores in their college applications. The College Board, which administers the SAT, says most students still want to take the test to preserve the option.