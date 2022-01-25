S. Korea tests new virus steps as infections reach new high

By KIM TONG-HYUNG

Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea is enforcing new COVID-19 response measures, including reduced quarantine periods and expanded rapid testing as its new cases jumped nearly 50% in a day. The 13,012 new cases reported Wednesday were 4,400 more than the previous single-day record of 8,571 set the previous day. It underscored the speed of transmissions driven by the highly contagious omicron variant, which became the country’s dominant strain just last week. South Korea has a high vaccination rate, with more than 50% of the population already receiving booster shots. Still, there are concerns that a sudden explosion in infections could disrupt health care and send huge numbers of people into quarantine.