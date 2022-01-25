Russia adds Navalny, allies to terrorists, extremists list

By DASHA LITVINOVA

Associated Press

MOSCOW (AP) — Russian authorities have added imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny and some of his top allies to the registry of terrorists and extremists, the latest move in a multi-pronged crackdown on opposition supporters, independent media and human rights activists. Existing laws require freezing the bank accounts of those on the list. The move comes just over a year after Navalny’s arrest, which triggered a wave of the biggest mass protests across the country in years. Navalny, Vladimir Putin’s fiercest critic, was detained upon his return from Germany, where he spent five months recovering from a nerve agent poisoning he blamed on the Kremlin. Russian authorities have denied any involvement.