Report: Ghostly monkey among 224 new Mekong region species

By ELAINE KURTENBACH

Associated Press

BANGKOK (AP) — A monkey with ghostly white circles around its eyes is among 224 new species listed in the World Wildlife Fund’s latest update on the Mekong region. The conservation group’s report released Wednesday highlights the need to protect the rich biodiversity and habitats in the region, which includes Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos, Thailand and Myanmar. The species listed were identified in 2020 but the release of last year’s report was delayed. The monkey, a species of Popa langur, was the only new mammal species. Others included dozens of reptiles, frogs and newts, fish and 155 plant species including the only known succulent bamboo species.