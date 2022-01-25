Rare eagle seen in Maine, wowing birders, might stay a bit

By PATRICK WHITTLE

Associated Press

GEORGETOWN, Maine (AP) — A rare species of eagle that has thrilled bird lovers and baffled scientists since arriving in Maine last month might not be in a hurry to leave. The Steller’s sea eagle arrived in Maine in late December after a brief stop in Massachusetts more than a month ago. It has stuck to Maine’s mid-coast area. It is eating fish and ducks and attracting hundreds of birdwatchers from all over the country. It’s native to Asia. Maine Audubon says the eagle is in no danger. Steller’s sea eagles have wingspans of up to 8 feet and can weigh twice as much as a bald eagle.