Prosecution witnesses say they feared for Floyd’s life

By AMY FORLITI, STEVE KARNOWSKI and TAMMY WEBBER

Associated Press

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Prosecutors at the federal trial of three former Minneapolis police officers charged with violating George Floyd’s civil rights are trying to show that even bystanders knew the Black man needed help as former Officer Derek Chauvin knelt on Floyd’s neck. One witness wept on the stand Tuesday while recounting how he pleaded with officers to let Floyd breathe. Prosecutors have said the officers, with basic medical training, did nothing. Officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao were at the scene May 25, 2020, as Chauvin pinned Floyd’s neck to the ground for 9 1/2 minutes as the Black man was facedown in handcuffs and gasping for air. Chauvin was convicted last year of murder and pleaded guilty to a federal count of violating Floyd’s civil rights.