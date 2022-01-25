Official: Haiti sees rise in COVID-19 cases; few vaccinated

By EVENS SANON

Associated Press

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Haiti’s health minister says the country is fighting a rise in COVID-19 cases as the government struggles to convince people to get vaccinated. Lauré Adrien told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Haiti is “a land of non-believers.” The country of 11 million people has reported more than 28,500 confirmed cases and 780 deaths, although experts say they believe the numbers are underreported given the widespread lack of testing. The World Health Organization says more than 204,900 vaccines doses have been administered in Haiti, but the local government notes that only some 75,500 people have received two doses, with no boosters yet given.