No Trump endorsement? Senate hopeful enlists other GOP stars

By MARC LEVY

Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Former President Donald Trump is holding off on making a new endorsement in Pennsylvania’s closely watched Republican primary for U.S. Senate. That’s leading former hedge fund CEO David McCormick to turn to other influencers in the party in hopes of generating conservative enthusiasm. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas headlined a rally for McCormick on Tuesday at a skeet shooting facility near Allentown. It was a preview of what McCormick’s campaign strategy of enlisting an all-star roster of party insiders and other officials who played a prominent role in the Trump White House. The race will help determine control of the Senate