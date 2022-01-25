MSC Group, Lufthansa partner in bid for Italy’s ITA Airways

By COLLEEN BARRY

AP Business Writer

MILAN (AP) — The parent group of MSC Cruises is partnering with Lufthansa in a bid for a majority stake in Italy’s ITA Airways. The company was created from the ashes of the former Italian flagship airline Alitalia. MSC Group said in a statement late Monday that the deal would leverage synergies in both passenger and cargo and that Lufthansa has already shown interest in the deal. The Italian government currently controls ITA Airways and companies have requested that it grant a 90-day period for exclusive talks and due diligence. Lufthansa said it would use the 90-day period to “explore all possible options for cooperation, including a possible equity investment.”