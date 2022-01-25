Man who stuffed wife’s body in freezer sentenced to 25 years

MARSHFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri man who pleaded guilty to stuffing his wife’s body in a freezer more than six years ago has been sentenced to 25 years in prison. Television station KYTV reports that 59-year-old Larry Dinwiddie of Marshfield was sentenced Monday after he pleaded guilty in November to second-degree murder in the death of Cynthia Dinwiddie. In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped a count of abandoning a corpse. Investigators say they found the body of his wife, Cynthia, locked in a freezer in an abandoned storage unit in November 2019 and say her body had been there since 2015. Investigators have said he killed her with a hammer. She was never reported missing.