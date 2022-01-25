Man accused of stabbing K-9 arrested after dad’s body found

By JUAN A. LOZANO

Associated Press

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say a Houston man accused of stabbing a police dog and wanted for questioning in the death of his father, whose body was found hidden in his home’s garage, has been arrested after evading capture for several hours. Police say Ryan Mitchell Smith is considered a person of interest in his father’s death. After disappearing in a wooded area in Houston following a police chase early Tuesday, authorities say Smith was located around 2 p.m. about 50 miles northwest of Houston, walking along a highway in Waller County. Before the police chase, he had been free on bond after being arrested Saturday for allegedly taking part in an attempted carjacking and stabbing a police dog named Nate during his arrest.