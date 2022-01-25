Malawi hit by flooding caused by tropical storm Ana; 1 dead

By GREGORY GONDWE

Associated Press

BLANTYRE, Malawi (AP) — Officials in Malawi say that tropical storm Ana has caused widespread flooding, power outages and killed at least one person in Malawi. Cutting a path of wet destruction across southern Africa, the storm has blown from the Indian Ocean island of Madagascar, across Mozambique and into Malawi. The Zambezi River area in central Mozambique was inundated by the storm’s winds and rains. In southern Malawi, flooding caused many houses to collapse, killing at least one person. Thousands more have been made homeless and have sought refuge in churches and schools. Malawi government officials say that a major road has been cut off by flooding and many people are feared trapped by the surging waters.