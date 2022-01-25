London police investigating Downing Street lockdown parties

By DANICA KIRKA

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — London police say they are investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if U.K. government officials violated coronavirus restrictions. Tuesday’s announcement puts further pressure on British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Commissioner Cressida Dick told the London assembly that the Metropolitan Police Service had launched an inquiry into “a number of events” at Downing Street. She said they met the force’s criteria for investigating the “most serious and flagrant” breaches of COVID-19 rules. Johnson is facing calls to resign amid revelations that he and his staff attended a series of parties during the spring and winter of 2020 when most social gatherings were banned throughout England.