Lawmaker criticized for slurs arrested on shoplifting counts

By RANDALL CHASE

Associated Press

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware lawmaker who last year used a racist slur to refer to sex workers has been arrested on shoplifting charges. Rep. Gerald Brady of Wilmington was arrested Tuesday, just days after announcing that he was resigning for health reasons. Brady last week said he had been diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder. Newark police said a warrant was issued Tuesday for Brady’s arrest on two counts of shoplifting. The 65-year-old Democrat later turned himself in. House Democrats announced last Friday that Brady was resigning effective Feb. 4, but they didn’t disclose he was under investigation. An attorney representing Brady said it would be “premature” to comment on the arrest.