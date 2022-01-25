Journalists across Mexico protest killings of 3 this year

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The photographs of three recently murdered journalists have been hung on a barrier outside Mexico’s National Palace and journalists across the country say they plan demonstrations to protest the slayings. Inside the palace, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador faced journalists at his daily news conference Tuesday and promised again those responsible for the latest slaying would be punished. But precedent is not encouraging. Officials say more than 90% of slayings of journalists and rights defenders remain unsolved despite a government system meant to protect them. Three journalists have died so far this year — two in the border city of Tijuana.