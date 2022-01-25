Italian party chiefs struggle to nail deal on next president

By FRANCES D’EMILIO

Associated Press

ROME (AP) — Leaders across Italy’s political spectrum have been struggling to nail down an agreement on who should be the country’s next president. Without consensus, Tuesday’s round of voting by lawmakers and regional representatives appeared headed to a second straight day without a winner. Through Wednesday, a two-thirds majority is needed to elect the head of state. Starting with the fourth round, only a simple majority is necessary. Whether enough support can be found to elect Premier Mario Draghi as president is among possibilities being haggled over by party leaders. Draghi is heading a pandemic unity government that includes left-wing, right-wing, centrist and populist forces.