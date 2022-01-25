Inventive migrant-smugglers in Mexico turn to motorcycles

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Migrants smugglers in Mexico have recently been trying some innovative methods, but authorities say they have detected a new scheme: ferrying migrants for hundreds of miles on the backs of motorcycles. Eight motorcycles were found, each with a driver and a Cuban migrant riding on the back of the motorbike. They were detained at a checkpoint in the Gulf coast state of Tabasco about 180 miles (300 kilometers) from where they set out. But authorities said Tuesday they were headed for the northern state of Coahuila, about 1,000 miles (1,600 kms) to the north. The detentions come after 28 Nicaraguans were found in a fake ambulance.