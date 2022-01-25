Indonesia, Singapore sign key defense, extradition treaties

By NINIEK KARMINI

Associated Press

JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesia and Singapore have signed key defense and diplomatic agreements that appear to mark a turning point in relations between the Southeast Asian neighbors. The agreement on defense cooperation — along with treaties on extradition and airspace rights — were signed on Tuesday in the presence of Indonesian President Joko Widodo of Indonesia and Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong. The defense agreement will significantly boost small Singapore’s ability to carry out naval exercises in Indonesia’s large maritime areas amid regional tensions over China’s rise. In return, Singapore has signed airspace and extradition agreements sought by Jakarta. Indonesia has long waited to pursue Indonesian nationals accused of embezzling billions of dollars who fled to nearby Singapore.