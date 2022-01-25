India’s Republic Day parade curtailed amid COVID-19

By RISHI LEKHI and ASHOK SHARMA

Associated Press

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of people braved a morning chill on a ceremonial boulevard in India’s capital to watch a display of the country’s military power and cultural diversity, but the colorful annual Republic Day spectacle was curtailed amid COVID-19. Nearly 500 schoolchildren, folk dancers, marching bands, floats, military hardware, camels and stunt performers on motorbikes paraded from the presidential palace on Wednesday. Republic Day marks the anniversary of the adoption of the country’s constitution on Jan. 26, 1950. India won independence from British colonial rule in 1947. The 90-minute parade ended with a flypast featuring 75 air force fighters, transport planes and helicopters.