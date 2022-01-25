In western Mexico, cartel violence leaves 35,000 displaced

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Activists from Mexico’s violence-plagued western state of Michoacan are calling on the government to fight all drug cartels equally and return land to thousands of people displaced by fighting. A group of activists, including former vigilante self-defense leaders, said Tuesday that drug cartels now essentially control parts of the state and that violence is worse than ever. Rev. Gregorio López says that at least 35,000 have been forced to flee their homes and farms in recent years and that drug cartels extort money from almost all passing merchandise. The Jalisco cartel has been fighting the local Viagras gang for control of Michoacan.