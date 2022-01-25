Howie Mandel urges pal Jay Leno to air ‘Late Night’ laundry

By LYNN ELBER

AP Television Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Howie Mandel has a bone to pick with his longtime friend Jay Leno. On a podcast, Mandel said Leno should have defended himself over “Tonight Show” rivalries of decades past. On Apple’s “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast, Mandel says that Leno failed to “change the narrative” when he competed with David Letterman and then Conan O’Brien to host “Tonight.” Leno’s answer: The public has no interest in hearing celebrities gripe. Instead, Leno says, he just did the work. Leno hosted “The Tonight Show” for a total of 22 years. These days, he performs standup and hosts the game show “You Bet Your Life” with Kevin Eubanks.