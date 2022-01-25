Herzog to make first UAE visit by Israeli head of state

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s figurehead president will make the first visit to the United Arab Emirates by the country’s head of state next week. President Isaac Herzog’s office says Tuesday he will fly to Abu Dhabi on Sunday and will meet with Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Gulf state’s crown prince and de facto ruler, as well as Emirati leaders and members of the small Jewish community. Israel and the UAE had long nurtured clandestine security cooperation before they announced the normalization of diplomatic ties as part of the U.S.-brokered “Abraham Accords.” The agreements established diplomatic relations between Israel and four Arab states: the UAE, Bahrain, Morocco and Sudan.