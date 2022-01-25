Health official bows out of Mardi Gras parade; cites threats

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — New Orleans’ health director says she won’t take part in a satirical Mardi Gras-season parade, one of the season’s earliest, citing threats since COVID-19 restrictions were resumed. News outlets report the early parading Krewe du Vieux says it still considers Dr. Jennifer Avegno its queen and will still include her in its traditional mockery. The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports that her letter to the parade group did not describe the threats. But she wrote that since measures were reimposed, officials are facing more “negativity and hatred.” A city spokesperson says Avegno’s decision doesn’t imply that other city officials will avoid public appearances on or before Mardi Gras.