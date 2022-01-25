Gunmen kill Pakistani policeman guarding polio workers

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan’s police say gunmen shot and killed a police officer providing security for polio vaccination workers. The assailants fled the scene and no one claimed responsibility for Tuesday’s attack in Kohat, a district in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Police say no polio workers were harmed. The attack came a day after Pakistan launched a nationwide anti-polio campaign. Militants often target polio teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming the vaccination campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.