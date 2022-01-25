GOP map ties ‘woke’ Kansas enclave to Trump-loving areas

By JOHN HANNA

AP Political Writer

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kansas are close to passing a congressional redistricting plan that ties a community known for its “woke” politics to Trump-loving small towns and farms five or hours more west by car on the expansive plains. The House plans to vote Wednesday after the Senate approved the plan last week. Lawrence is a city of nearly 95,000 people in northeast Kansas that’s home to the main University of Kansas campus and it has a reputation for liberal politics. It would become part of the sprawling western and central Kansas district and join counties where former President Donald Trump received more than 80% of the vote in 2020.