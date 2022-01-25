German lawmakers to debate possible COVID vaccine mandate

By GEIR MOULSON

Associated Press

BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s parliament is set to hold its first debate on a possible wide-ranging coronavirus vaccine mandate. Three options are emerging: obligatory vaccinations for all adults or for everyone above 50, or no mandate at all. German politicians of all stripes long insisted that there would be no vaccine mandate. But the tide turned late last year amid frustration that a large number of holdouts was hampering the fight against COVID-19. On Wednesday, lawmakers are due to kick off proceedings with an “orientation debate.” It isn’t yet clear when legislation will go to a vote, but it appears that it could be well into the spring before any law takes effect.