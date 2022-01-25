German far-right names long-shot presidential candidate

BERLIN (AP) — The far-right Alternative for Germany party is nominating a member of former Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union as its long-shot candidate to become the country’s next president, prompting calls within his own party for him to leave or be expelled. Max Otte, an economist who was previously involved with a think-tank close to Alternative for Germany, last year became the head of the Werte-Union — a group that describes itself as representing conservative members of Merkel’s center-right Christian Democratic Union but isn’t formally linked to the party. Alternative for Germany on Tuesday presented Otte as its choice to challenge President Frank-Walter Steinmeier when a special assembly meets on Feb. 13 to elect a head of state for the next five years.