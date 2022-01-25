Frenchman gets long jail term in Iran; denies spy charges

By JOHN LEICESTER and SYLVIE CORBET

The Associated Press

PARIS (AP) — His lawyer says a Frenchman detained in Iran has been sentenced to eight years in prison on espionage and propaganda charges. Benjamin Brière, 36, was arrested in May 2020 after taking pictures in a desert area where photography is prohibited and asking questions on social media about Iran’s obligatory Islamic headscarf for women. Paris-based lawyer Philippe Valent said Tuesday that an Iranian revolutionary court sentenced Brière to 8 years in jail for espionage and 8 months of imprisonment for anti-government propaganda. The lawyer said the charges are entirely without foundation. Under the Iranian law, the longer sentence is applied. Brière’s sister says he is a pawn in a “diplomatic game” being played by Iran.