Florida senator fights back over nude images stolen from her

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida State Sen. Lauren Book often tells the story about how she was sexually abused as a child for years by her nanny. She channeled the pain into a lifetime of helping other abuse survivors. Now she’s been victimized again, and she’s taking action as only a legislator can. She told The Associated Press that a teenager tried to extort her months ago by threatening to reveal nude photos that were stolen from her. She learned that the images had been bought and traded online for a decade. So now she’s sponsoring a bill to toughen Florida laws in hopes of preventing other victims. It will get it’s first hearing Tuesday.