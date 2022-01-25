First woman judge sworn into Pakistan’s Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan has a woman on its highest court for the first time. Fifty-five-year-old Judge Ayesha Malik on Monday took her oath of office, a landmark for the Islamic nation where women often struggle to get justice. Her promotion had been unusually contentious, with critics fighting it on technical grounds. Pakistan’s political leadership, including Prime Minister Imran Khan, congratulated her on Twitter. The nation has had a male-dominated judicial system. Malik’s appointment on the nation’s highest court was confirmed last week by Pakistani President Arif Alvi.