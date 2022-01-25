Extremists see US power grid as target, gov’t report warns

By BEN FOX

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Extremist groups in the United States appear to increasingly view attacking the power grid as a means of disrupting the country, according to a government report aimed at law enforcement agencies and utility operators. Domestic extremists “have developed credible, specific plans to attack electricity infrastructure since at least 2020,” according to the report from the Department of Homeland Security’s Office of Intelligence and Analysis. The document, dated Monday, was obtained Tuesday by The Associated Press. The DHS report also notes that extremist attackers, without inside help at least, would be unlikely to cause widespread, multistate outages.