Dueling defamation suits: Woman testifies against Roy Moore

By KIM CHANDLER

Associated Press

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — A woman who accused failed Senate candidate Roy Moore of molesting her decades ago has testified that Moore knows the truth about what happened. Leigh Corfman took the witness stand Tuesday in a trial dealing with dueling defamation lawsuits that she and Moore filed against each other after she accused him of misconduct and he denied the accusation. The accusation roiled the 2017 U.S. Senate race in Alabama. Jurors will hear both claims in the trial that began this week. The allegations overshadowed the Republican Moore during the 2017 campaign and he lost to the first Alabama Democrat elected to the Senate in 25 years.