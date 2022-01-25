Divisive Brazilian right-wing philosopher, provocateur dies

By DIANE JEANTET

Associated Press

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — A leading light of Brazil’s conservative movement who was a mentor for President Jair Bolsonaro has died in the United States. Olavo de Carvalho was 74. A family statement says he died Monday in Virginia, where he had lived for over a decade. It didn’t mention the cause of death, but his daughter said on Twitter that he had died of COVID-19. De Carvalho’s books and courses helped reinvigorate the country’s right wing ahead of the 2018 presidential election when he called on his followers to back then-candidate Bolsonaro. He repeatedly downplayed the severity of COVID-19 and spread skepticism about the need for vaccines.