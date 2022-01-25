Diaspora group: Ethiopia PM open to talks with Tigray forces

By CARA ANNA

Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A diaspora group says Ethiopia’s prime minister has said there will be negotiations on a cease-fire between his government and the rival Tigray forces who have been waging war for almost 15 months. The chairman of the diaspora group had a private meeting with him and later spoke to The Associated Press. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has never said so publicly as international mediation efforts continue amid one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises. The chairman said the prime minister told the delegation from the American Ethiopian Public Affairs Committee that the new U.S. special envoy who visited Ethiopia last week “would have ideas” about the negotiation process.